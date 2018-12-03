First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from iShares CMBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/first-foundation-advisors-takes-position-in-ishares-cmbs-etf-cmbs.html.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.