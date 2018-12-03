First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Position Trimmed by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 62.0% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 378.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 551,590 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 678,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

