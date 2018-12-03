First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 7,886 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,693 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPFH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 17,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In related news, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $358,848.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,769.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

BPFH opened at $12.69 on Monday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

