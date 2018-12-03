First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.03 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,531,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,872 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,716,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,448,000 after acquiring an additional 431,539 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,140,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after acquiring an additional 286,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,475,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 599,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at $40,361,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 79,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $13,781,732.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,050,960.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,017 shares of company stock valued at $90,372,570. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $170.81 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $189.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.91.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

