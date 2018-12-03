First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Control4 Corp (CTRL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Control4 worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 29.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 26.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRL opened at $21.77 on Monday. Control4 Corp has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $581.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Control4 Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Control4 news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 2,844 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $61,970.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 716 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $26,620.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Control4 Profile

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access.

