First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

PDM stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.24 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

