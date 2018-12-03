FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Director James H. Graves Sells 7,000 Shares

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Director James H. Graves sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $623,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,728.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FCFS traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $86.95. 195,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,719. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $429.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,468,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,779,000 after purchasing an additional 281,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

