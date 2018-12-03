FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 134.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,252,000 after buying an additional 423,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 39.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,093,000 after buying an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 384.6% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 470,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,311,000 after buying an additional 373,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,893,000 after buying an additional 337,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 47.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,779,000 after buying an additional 281,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCFS stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $65.55 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $429.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

FirstCash declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

