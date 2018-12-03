Five Below (FIVE) Given New $153.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $153.00 in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Five Below to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.59.

Five Below stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.52. Five Below has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.82 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,079.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $416,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Below by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Five Below by 12,299.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 350,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 422.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 189,298 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

