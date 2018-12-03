Five Star Diamonds (STAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Five Star Diamonds Ltd (CVE:STAR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 488000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR)

Five Star Diamonds Limited engages in the exploration and development of diamond projects in Brazil. The company controls a position in the Brazilian kimberlite diamond sector owning 23 diamond projects comprising an aggregate of 50 exploration licenses and applications across 130,355 hectares. It conducts exploration programs on seven projects with the Catalao, Maravilha, Riachao, Jaibaras, and Verissimo projects.

