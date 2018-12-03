Flash Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Flash has a market cap of $2.39 million and $1,099.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

