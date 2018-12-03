FLEXSHARES TR/CR SCORED US LONG COR (LKOR) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FLEXSHARES TR/CR SCORED US LONG COR (NASDAQ:LKOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of LKOR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932. FLEXSHARES TR/CR SCORED US LONG COR has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

