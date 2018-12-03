Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 97.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,032 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.30. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $923.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.87 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

