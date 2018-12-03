Foresite Capital Management III LLC Buys New Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,135,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up approximately 1.4% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 163,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Kathy Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.60. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.12% and a negative net margin of 110.10%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

