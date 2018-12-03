Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Purchases Shares of 356,000 Omeros Co. (OMER)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 356,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000. Omeros comprises about 2.8% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 0.73% of Omeros as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth about $756,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth about $1,271,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Omeros by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $683.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 3.91. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

