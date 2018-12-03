FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,462,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,287,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,817,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,735,000 after buying an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 117.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.13 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.71%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 11,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $148,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

