Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several brokerages have commented on FET. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of FET opened at $6.69 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 920.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 387,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.