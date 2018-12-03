Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.24% of Teleflex worth $152,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX opened at $275.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.10, for a total value of $1,321,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $663,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,329 shares of company stock worth $21,275,053 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

