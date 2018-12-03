Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 38,669 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,171,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.44% of nVent Electric worth $167,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,630,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $813,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $578,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $481,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $534,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NVT opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 38,669 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/franklin-resources-inc-sells-38669-shares-of-nvent-electric-plc-nvt.html.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.