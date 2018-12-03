Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Major Shareholder Buys $2,577,000.00 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 300,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,577,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RESI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.12. 19,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,528. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 85.55%. The company had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. Analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth $171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth $206,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

