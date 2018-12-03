Frontdoor (FTDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC began coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on Frontdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $51.75 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered Frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $23.29 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.