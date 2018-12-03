Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.8% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.81.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $145.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,636.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/fuller-thaler-asset-management-inc-acquires-700-shares-of-laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.