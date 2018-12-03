Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 293,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

