Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 255,477 Verastem Inc (VSTM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 32.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 112.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verastem alerts:

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Verastem Inc has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.14.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Forrester purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,500 shares of company stock worth $139,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 255,477 Verastem Inc (VSTM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/fuller-thaler-asset-management-inc-acquires-shares-of-255477-verastem-inc-vstm.html.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, operating as a Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focuses on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and is approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.