Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,125 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midas Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $2,099,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Ingredion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $104.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $183,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,924,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

