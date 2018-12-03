FY2018 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Increased by National Bank Financial (BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.10 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.06.

In other B2Gold news, insider Dale Alton Craig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total value of C$72,600.00. Also, insider Roger Richer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$44,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $733,400 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

