FY2018 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (HUN) Lowered by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.44. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,627.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 122,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,460.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $172,043.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,782 shares of company stock worth $234,492. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

