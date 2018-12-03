FY2019 EPS Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Raised by Analyst

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The business had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $228,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,657.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 114.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4,153.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

