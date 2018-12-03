FY2019 EPS Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Eight Capital upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$73.56 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$69.21 and a twelve month high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.55 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other news, insider Michael George Rhodes sold 25,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.98, for a total transaction of C$2,039,579.52.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

