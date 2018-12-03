GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

