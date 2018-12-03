GAM Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Roku Inc (ROKU)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,307,000 after buying an additional 2,606,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,508,000 after buying an additional 2,428,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Roku by 2,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,145,000 after buying an additional 1,087,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Roku by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after buying an additional 829,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,359,000 after buying an additional 808,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Cannonball Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 99,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $5,162,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $2,751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,489 shares of company stock valued at $55,830,168. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 3.31. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

