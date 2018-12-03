GAM Holding AG Sells 11,740 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 5,494 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,036.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $51.07.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

