GambleCoin (GMCN) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. GambleCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,419.00 and $60.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004440 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GambleCoin

GambleCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun.

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

