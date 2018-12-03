Game Stars Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (GST)

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Game Stars has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $358,813.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Game Stars has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Game Stars token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.02822193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.04144831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00801535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.01438915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00124259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.28 or 0.01889406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00438828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Game Stars Token Profile

Game Stars (CRYPTO:GST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. The official website for Game Stars is gamestars.io. Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @i2porignal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Game Stars’ official message board is medium.com/@gamestars.

Buying and Selling Game Stars

Game Stars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

