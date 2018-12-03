GameStop (GME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have not only increased but also outpaced the industry in the past three months. This rise can be primarily attributable to company’s confirmation that it is holding exploratory talks relating to a potential transaction. GameStop has been undertaking several initiatives to augment revenues. Further, we are encouraged by the rise in collectibles sales buoyed by continued expansion of licensed merchandise offerings and unique product offerings. However, Technology Brands has been witnessing soft sales, primarily owing to store closures. Additionally, lower net sales led to dismal margins in the quarter. Although top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter fiscal 2018, the bottom line lagged. We note that both sales and earnings declined year over year. Moreover, comps dipped due to a decline in sales at international locations. Additionally, management reiterated fiscal 2018 view.”

GME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. GameStop has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that GameStop will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

