Gartner Inc (IT) is Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 6.1% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 252,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 41,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter.

Gartner stock opened at $153.19 on Monday. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,763 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $260,130.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,693.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $460,405.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,818 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

