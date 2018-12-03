GeertCoin (GEERT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

GeertCoin (CURRENCY:GEERT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One GeertCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GeertCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. GeertCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,571.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GeertCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About GeertCoin

GeertCoin is a coin. GeertCoin’s total supply is 5,091,200 coins. GeertCoin’s official Twitter account is @geertcoin.

GeertCoin Coin Trading

GeertCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeertCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeertCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeertCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

