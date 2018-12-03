Gemini Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00025719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and HitBTC. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $49.86 million and $1.45 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.02414771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00132252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00189883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.06 or 0.09730290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 49,765,492 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

