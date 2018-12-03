Geologix Explorations Inc (CVE:GIX) shares were down 100% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.00. Approximately 254,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 182,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/geologix-explorations-gix-stock-price-down-100.html.

About Geologix Explorations (CVE:GIX)

Geologix Explorations Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, molybdenum, and platinum. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Tepal project consisting of five concessions covering approximately 1,400 hectares located in Michoacán state, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Geologix Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geologix Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.