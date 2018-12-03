Gerald C. Rittenberg Sells 213,200 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 213,200 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,511,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Party City Holdco Inc has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Party City Holdco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 300.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 13.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

