Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 496 CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total value of $199,661.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $369.39 on Monday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $448.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $305.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 496 CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-buys-shares-of-496-costar-group-inc-csgp.html.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.