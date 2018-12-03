Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/gitennes-exploration-git-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-03.html.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.