Gladstone Capital (GLAD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD):

11/28/2018 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/28/2018 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

11/21/2018 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

11/16/2018 – Gladstone Capital had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “ Gladstone’s NAV/share declined by 6.1% Q/Q to $8.32 from $8.86 as a result of Francis Drilling being placed on non-accrual status effective 7/1/18. The company marked down both of its second lien debt tranches materially, from 76.2% of cost and 75.9% of cost to 28.7% of cost for each tranche, respectively.



 There are a couple worrisome things worth noting here. Firstly, the non-accrual was effective 7/1/18 and yet a day before this Francis had both its second lien term debt tranches marked at about 75% of cost. Secondly, and even worse, is that the company did not disclose the non-accrual status of Francis in the subsequent events in its 6/30/18 10-Q which was filed with the SEC on 7/31/18. On 6/30/18 earnings call which took place on 8/1/18, this was also not mentioned.



 We find this to be deeply worrisome, as not disclosing material events like this should be viewed as a red flag. Additionally, we expect that with second lien debt in a bankrupt oil & gas company that the loans at Francis will be written down to zero. This should cause further decreases in NAV/share, in our opinion.



 During the quarter, Gladstone also restructured its $30.0mm investment in Sunshine Media Holdings which drove a $28.2mm realized loss on the quarter. At 6/30/18, Sunshine’s total position had an unrealized loss of $27.7 million.



 We are revising our fiscal 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.84 from $0.88 and are rolling out our fiscal 2020 NII/share estimate of $0.84. We expect the company to rely heavily on fee waivers through fiscal 2019 to meet its quarterly dividend. Our $7 price target represents an 11% discount to our F4Q20 NAV/share estimate of $7.89″

 There are a couple worrisome things worth noting here. Firstly, the non-accrual was effective 7/1/18 and yet a day before this Francis had both its second lien term debt tranches marked at about 75% of cost. Secondly, and even worse, is that the company did not disclose the non-accrual status of Francis in the subsequent events in its 6/30/18 10-Q which was filed with the SEC on 7/31/18. On 6/30/18 earnings call which took place on 8/1/18, this was also not mentioned.  We find this to be deeply worrisome, as not disclosing material events like this should be viewed as a red flag. Additionally, we expect that with second lien debt in a bankrupt oil & gas company that the loans at Francis will be written down to zero. This should cause further decreases in NAV/share, in our opinion.  During the quarter, Gladstone also restructured its $30.0mm investment in Sunshine Media Holdings which drove a $28.2mm realized loss on the quarter. At 6/30/18, Sunshine’s total position had an unrealized loss of $27.7 million.  We are revising our fiscal 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.84 from $0.88 and are rolling out our fiscal 2020 NII/share estimate of $0.84. We expect the company to rely heavily on fee waivers through fiscal 2019 to meet its quarterly dividend. Our $7 price target represents an 11% discount to our F4Q20 NAV/share estimate of $7.89″ 11/15/2018 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2018 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00. They wrote, “ Gladstone offered five-year, 6.125% unsecured notes with a base amount of $50.0 million. Underwriters were granted a $7.5 million (15%) overallotment option which we anticipate will be exercised in full.



 We think this is a good means for GLAD to further term out its liabilities, given it is currently funded with a revolver, term preferred maturing in 6/2021, and term preferred maturing in 9/2024.



 The biggest news, and the reason for our downgrade and reduced price target, is Francis Drilling Fluids. Francis previously had its debt investments marked at 76.2% of cost and 75.9% of cost at 6/30/18.



 More worrisome is the fact that these debt tranches were marked up from 3/31/18 levels of 65.4% each. Thus, we find it troublesome to see a ~10 point Q/Q markup before Chapter 11 is filed. To us, this shows that Gladstone was very unaware of the issues brewing at Francis. We are unsure of how this translates into further issues down the road at portfolio companies otherwise marked at levels not considered troublesome before another potential bankruptcy of other materially negative event occurs.



 As a result, we think NAV/share will decline to $8.15 from $8.86 Q/Q and then to $8.06 in fiscal 4Q19.



 We are downgrading shares to SELL from NEUTRAL and lowering our price target to $7 from $8. We are lowering our fiscal 2018 NII/share estimate to $0.83 from $0.86 and our fiscal 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.84 from $0.88. Our $7 price target reflects a 13% discount to our fiscal 4Q19 NAV/share estimate which we believe is warranted given the cyclicality of the portfolio, LMM focus, and high second lien exposure. “

 We think this is a good means for GLAD to further term out its liabilities, given it is currently funded with a revolver, term preferred maturing in 6/2021, and term preferred maturing in 9/2024.  The biggest news, and the reason for our downgrade and reduced price target, is Francis Drilling Fluids. Francis previously had its debt investments marked at 76.2% of cost and 75.9% of cost at 6/30/18.  More worrisome is the fact that these debt tranches were marked up from 3/31/18 levels of 65.4% each. Thus, we find it troublesome to see a ~10 point Q/Q markup before Chapter 11 is filed. To us, this shows that Gladstone was very unaware of the issues brewing at Francis. We are unsure of how this translates into further issues down the road at portfolio companies otherwise marked at levels not considered troublesome before another potential bankruptcy of other materially negative event occurs.  As a result, we think NAV/share will decline to $8.15 from $8.86 Q/Q and then to $8.06 in fiscal 4Q19.  We are downgrading shares to SELL from NEUTRAL and lowering our price target to $7 from $8. We are lowering our fiscal 2018 NII/share estimate to $0.83 from $0.86 and our fiscal 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.84 from $0.88. Our $7 price target reflects a 13% discount to our fiscal 4Q19 NAV/share estimate which we believe is warranted given the cyclicality of the portfolio, LMM focus, and high second lien exposure. “ 10/22/2018 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

10/9/2018 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. 44,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,451. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Gladstone Capital Co alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.