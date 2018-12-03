GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. TheStreet raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Liberum Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.61. 8,876,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,081,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,495,000 after acquiring an additional 327,721 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,835,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,135,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,131,000 after acquiring an additional 805,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after acquiring an additional 271,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,366,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,981 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

