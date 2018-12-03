GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

GLNCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.62. 108,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,436. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.06.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.