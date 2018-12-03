Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $14.67 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $66.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $14.67 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/godsey-gibb-associates-has-14-67-million-position-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.