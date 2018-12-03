Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Stake Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $210,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $247,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.25 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

