Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €78.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.48 ($107.53).

Shares of BAYN opened at €64.58 ($75.09) on Thursday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

