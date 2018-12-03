Graphcoin (GRPH) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $67,040.00 and approximately $538.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00085634 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 11,046,241 coins and its circulating supply is 6,626,543 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.