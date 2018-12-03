Great Canadian Gaming Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Canadian Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.42.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock opened at C$51.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. Great Canadian Gaming has a twelve month low of C$28.89 and a twelve month high of C$55.85.

In other Great Canadian Gaming news, insider Radoslaw Kielar sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$86,684.00. Also, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.27, for a total transaction of C$1,281,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,663,115.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

